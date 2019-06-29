Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax have both been added to the already impressive lineup for The Exit 111 Festival, which will be taking place this fall.

The first year of the new festival will feature headline sets from Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with performances from bands like Slayer, Seether, ZZ Top, Ghost, Mastodon, Lamb Of God, Cheap Trick, Black Label Society, Alter Bridge, Skillet, Blackberry Smoke, 10 Years, Ministry, Coheed and Cambria and more.

The Exit 111 Festival will take place over three days on October 11th, 12th and 13th at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN, the the 700-plus acre farm that is the site of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.





Related Stories

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

More Killswitch Engage News

Share this article



