Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

06-29-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax have both been added to the already impressive lineup for The Exit 111 Festival, which will be taking place this fall.

The first year of the new festival will feature headline sets from Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with performances from bands like Slayer, Seether, ZZ Top, Ghost, Mastodon, Lamb Of God, Cheap Trick, Black Label Society, Alter Bridge, Skillet, Blackberry Smoke, 10 Years, Ministry, Coheed and Cambria and more.

The Exit 111 Festival will take place over three days on October 11th, 12th and 13th at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN, the the 700-plus acre farm that is the site of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.


Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

