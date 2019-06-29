The Hives Stream Song From Limited Edition Double A Side The Hives are streaming a brand new track called "Good Samaritan". The song is one of the two featured on a limited edition double-A side 7" just released by ?Third Man Records. The other track is called "I'm Alive" and both were produced by Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Marilyn Manson, Fall Out Boy) and recorded in Los Angeles. The band had this to say: "This a song about helping people help themselves by not helping them? Are they sarcastic or do they hate people now? Is this punk? You never know with these Hives and it's been a while since I saw them so let's all go see them again and see what they are on about? "Musically faster than usual but a surprising dive into the chorus that feels like going into hyper-space. Now it's not surprising anymore. Oh well." Listen to "Good Samaritan" here.

