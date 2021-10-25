Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video

Just in time for Halloween, Red Fang host their own funeral for their brand new music video for their track, "Rabbit In Hives", and invited some of their famous music friends to join in their demise.
They once again teamed up with director Ansel Wallenfang for the clip, who documented the sad story of pizza parlor mascot Arnie Von Party for the band's "Why?" video.
Bryan Giles had this to say about the new clip, "When I showed up at the funeral shoot I had no idea that all of these rock luminaries from the Pacific Northwest would be lavishing such heartfelt praise on the corpse of our band. It was an honor to say the least. It's nice to know that when our number is up we will be missed!"
The video features members of Portland's heavy music community helping pay their respects, including members of High on Fire, Yob, Ils, Gaytheist, Lord Dying, and Danger Ehren. Bend, Ore.'s Boneyard Beer provide the magical, re-animating brew that insures Red Fang's future into the new year. Watch the video below:
