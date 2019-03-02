News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death

03-02-2019
Linkin Park

Linkin Park in a new rush to find a new vocalist in the wake of the tragic death of Chester Bennington in 2017 and when they do it has to happen naturally, says Mike Shinoda.

Mike made the revelation during an interview with the Rock Antenne podcast to promote his solo music.

When asked about the band finding a new singer, Shinoda responded, "That's not my goal right now. I think it has to happen naturally. If we find somebody that's a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody." But he added, "I wouldn't want to ever feel like we were replacing Chester."

He then went on to say, "We all thrive making and performing music, and so to not do that, I think, is hard. It definitely would be hard for me. I didn't want to spend the last year not doing it, and I knew that the band wasn't ready to do it, so I wanted to go do it myself.

"Similarly, though, I know the other guys, they love to get onstage, they love to be in the studio, and so to not do that would be almost unhealthy. If doing that means that we need to have some other people in the mix in order to do it and do it well, then we would do that. And the other thing is, out of respect to the fans.

Shinoda continued, "I think there are many fans that want to continue to see the guys onstage and want to continue to hear the music, and if we put a show up online, they'll want to come.

"So as long as that connection and interest is there, I think that's a driving force to figure it out. But, like I said before, it has to happen naturally. I'm not running out and putting up 'vocalist wanted' posters. I think that's wholly inappropriate and probably a terrible idea."


Related Stories


Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

More Linkin Park News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album- UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates- Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows- more

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion- Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming- Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made

Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death

Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video

Foreigner Share Extended Preview Of Classic Concert Film

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Whitesnake Stream New Mix Of 'Love Ain't No Stranger'

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Singled Out: Rosy Vista's Crazy

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

The End Of The Road Emotional For KISS

Slash Shares Behind The Scenes Video For Recent Show

Fans Get First Look At Frank Zappa Hologram

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Lonely Robot Announces Final Installment In Astronaut Trilogy

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.