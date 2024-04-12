Linkin Park Stream Visualizer For Rarity 'QWERTY' As Papercuts Arrives

Linkin Park have shared a visualizer video for their rarity "QWERTY" to celebrate the release of their brand new career-spanning greatest hits album entitled "Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023)."

Warner Records sent over the following details: Fittingly, the clip reflects the energy of the hard-hitting Minutes To Midnight-era B-side with its buzzsaw distortion and cathartic vocal delivery.

They initially teased Papercuts with the never-before-released track "Friendly Fire." The single notably just hit #1 at the Alternative Radio Chart, marking the band's 13th number one at the format. It has impressively gathered over 20 million streams and counting so far as well as 7 million YouTube views on the music video. Earning acclaim, People noted how "the song encapsulates [One More Light]'s style," and Revolver praised, "Poignantly, the single features one of the last recorded vocal performances by their late, great frontman Chester Bennington."

In addition to new arrivals "Friendly Fire" and "QWERTY," the 20-track Papercuts compiles 18 essential anthems, from "Crawling," to the Jay-Z collaboration "Numb/Encore," to the recently RIAA Diamond-Certified (10x Million) "In The End."

Linkin Park were inspired to thoughtfully curate Papercuts by their fans' passionate reception of the 20th Anniversary Editions of Hybrid Theory in 2020 and Meteora last year, with both albums topping Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Catalog Albums Chart, and Top Vinyl Albums Chart, and earning Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200. That enthusiasm led to this comprehensive retrospective of the band's journey so far in the span of one epic album, Papercuts, out now (check out the visualizer below and the album here.

PAPERCUTS (Singles Collection 2000-2023) Tracklisting:

1. Crawling

2. Faint

3. Numb/Encore

4. Papercut

5. Breaking The Habit

6. In The End

7. Bleed It Out

8. Somewhere I Belong

9. Waiting For The End

10. Castle Of Glass

11. One More Light

12. Burn It Down

13. What I've Done

14. QWERTY

15. One Step Closer

16. New Divide

17. Leave Out All The Rest

18. Lost

19. Numb

20. Friendly Fire

