Linkin Park Tease Unreleased Song 'Friendly Fire' With Chester On Vocals

Linkin Park have a 30 second teaser clip for an unreleased song called "Friendly Fire", that features vocals by the group's late frontman Chester Bennington.

According to the band's social media, "Friendly Fire" was recording the sessions of the "One More Light" album that was released back in 2017. They did not reveal any more information about the teaser clip.

The band scored a hit last year with the release of their song "Lost" that featured Bennington and was from the sessions to their 2003 album, "Meteroa". Mike Shinoda said of that song, "Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you'd taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

"For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester's voice, and I'm thrilled we've been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they're going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20." [which was released in April of last year.]

