Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made

If Michael Anthony is called on to reunite with Van Halen, Sammy Hagar says that he and the bassist have already discussed that they would put their current band The Circle on hold while Anthony tours with his former band.

Hagar spoke with WROK and the rumors about a reunion of the original lineup of Van Halen came up in the interview. He said, "There is no confirmation about a VH tour. I ain't here to tell you 'yes' or 'no' if it's going to happen, if it's not going to happen. But Mikey is my dearest friend in the world. He's my favorite bass player and singer on the planet [and] to be in a band with, and we will continue to be in a band our whole life.

"But if there was an opportunity for him to go play in Van Halen again just to mend that up, just to keep that sour note from being in his head for the rest of his life, he has my blessings. I will take the time off while he goes and does it. We have already talked about it, but there is nothing confirmed. I can tell you straight-up right now there has been nothing confirmed, and I ain't gonna say it is or isn't, because that's not my place.

"Right now, we're going to promote this record together that we made together, and we're gonna do some shows. And as soon as these shows are done and we figure [out] what we want to do, we'll go book some more and keep doing it. Mikey is in The Circle. He's my bass player. He's my fellow singer. He's my bandmate. He's my dear friend. He's my soul brother."





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

More Van Halen News

Share this article



