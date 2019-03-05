Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

After Guns N' Roses wrapped up the latest leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, guitarist Slash didn't waste time getting to work with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

Slash and the band are currently on the road and he recently discussed his work ethic during an interview. When asked about being a workaholic, he responded, I think it's just that I really love what it is that I do, and in order to be able to do it, you have to be at it all the time.

"You can't just sort of hang around. Some people do that, but I'm not like that. I'm like, 'I want to make a new record. I want to go on the road. I want to go make another record. I want to go back on the road.' Maybe it's a workaholic thing, but I love jamming. I love playing."





