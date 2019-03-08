Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes have announced that they will be teaming up to hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour that will visit various U.S. cities.

The tour is scheduled to launch on July 28th in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena and will be winding down on August 16th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre.

General public tickets will be doing on sale today, March 8th at 10 am local time, except for the Kansas City show, which is set to go on sale at 10am CST on March 11th. See the dates below:

VIP Packages will also be available for all dates. VIP packages feature a pre-show Meet & Greet and a Q&A with Ben, and a signed copy and excerpt readings by Ben of his soon-to-be-published memoir "A Dream About Lightning Bugs. A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons.

July

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

August

1 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

3 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

4 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

8 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company

15 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park Amphitheater

16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre





