Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

03-08-2019
Ben Folds

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes have announced that they will be teaming up to hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour that will visit various U.S. cities.

The tour is scheduled to launch on July 28th in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena and will be winding down on August 16th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre.

General public tickets will be doing on sale today, March 8th at 10 am local time, except for the Kansas City show, which is set to go on sale at 10am CST on March 11th. See the dates below:

July
28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

August
1 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
3 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
4 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
8 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
11 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company
15 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park Amphitheater
16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre


