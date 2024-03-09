Ben Folds Bringing Back Paper Airplane Request Tour This Summer

(Big Hassle) Ben Folds announces the return of his popular “Paper Airplane Request Tour,” performing solo shows across the US starting May 30, 2024. What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will once again be a central element in Folds’ shows when he engages audiences to make their song requests via paper airplanes.

“The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts,” said Folds. “It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

Folds, who released his most recent album “What Matters Most” to critical acclaim, has been in studio in recent months working on his first holiday album targeted for release later this year. He’ll also be featured in a special PBS broadcast this spring that spotlights his ongoing “Declassified: Ben Folds Presents” concert series he curates as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

2024 PAPER AIRPLANE REQUEST TOUR DATES

MAY

30 – CHARLESTON, SC – CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

31 – AUGUSTA, GA – BELL AUDITORIUM

JUNE

1 – PEACHTREE CITY, GA – THE FRED

2 – PELHAM, TN – THE CAVERNS

4 – CHARLOTTE, NC – BELK THEATER

6 – SAVANNAH, GA – DISTRICT LIVE

7 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

8 – ROCKY MOUNT, VA – HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER

9 – PITTSBURGH, PA – 3 RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

11 – RICHMOND, VA – LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN

21 – LOWELL, MA – LOWELL SUMER MUSIC SERIES

22 – GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

23 – HAMMONDSPORT, NY – POINT OF THE BLUFF CONCERT PAVILION

25 – KENT, OH – THE KENT STAGE

27 – TOLEDO, OH – PERISTYLE THEATER

28 – POTESKEY, MI – BAY VIEW JOHN M. HALL AUDITORIUM

29 – KALAMAZOO, MI – KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

JULY

30 – BOISE, ID – MORRISON CENTER

AUGUST

2 – STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – STRINGS MUSIC PAVILION

5 – BOULDER, CO – CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

6 – BEAVER CREEK, CO – VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

