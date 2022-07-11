Ben Folds Holding Keys For Kids Benefit Livestream

(Big Hassle) Ben Folds has announced a very special livestream event benefitting his new charitable initiative, "Keys For Kids," to be broadcast live from Raleigh, NC's Osceola Studios on Monday, July 11 at 6:00-7:00 pm (ET).
The event - which include a musical performance by Folds, as well as interviews with special guests including North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper - will support and raise awareness for "Keys For Kids," launched in a unique partnership with the North Carolina Arts Foundation and the North Carolina Arts Council to provide school-age young people in the state with access to keyboards and proper music lessons at little or no cost.
Casio recently united with Folds as the official keyboard partner to "Keys For Kids," donating 35 Casiotone CT-S200 keyboards to the initiative, an especially popular instrument with music educators due to their portability, affordability, and versatility. Casio America, Inc. joins the North Carolina Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Foundation, which are helping to administer the program, along with seven North Carolina nonprofits - Arts+, Authoring Action, Kidznotes, Kinston Community Council for the Arts, McDowell Arts Council Association, Musical Empowerment, and Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Gallery - that receive financial grants and keyboards to use in their existing music education outreach programs.
Tickets to the "Ben Folds - Keys For Kids Benefit Livestream" are available here.
