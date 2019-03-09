News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

03-09-2019
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a live performance of "Cold As Ice" from their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78", ahead of its reissue on March 15th.

The tune was the third single - and second US Top 10 hit - from the band's 1977 self-titled debut, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the country.

"Live At The Rainbow '78" captures Foreigner on tour in support of the record at the famed London venue, where they also previewed a pair of songs from the group's upcoming second album, "Double Vision" - "Hot Blooded" and the title track.

The event captures live footage of the original and classic Foreigner lineup of vocalist Lou Gramm, guitarist Mick Jones, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and drummer Dennis Elliott.

More than forty years later, the Rainbow concert film has been restored from the original reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue. "Live At The Rainbow" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


