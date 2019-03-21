News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Purple Corporation's Do Watchya Do

03-21-2019
Purple Corporation

Purple Corporation recently released a new single called, "Do Watchya Do" and to celebrate we asked Miles Donnelly to tell us about the track, which follows their 2018 album "Mind Phonics" album. Here is the story:

In writing "Do Whatcha Do" I wanted to create a catchy tune. I was always interested in the musical patterns that got stuck in our heads - the hook to catch listeners' ears. The idea that a song could make you sing along with it even long after it has finished playing...it's something I always wished I could make myself. You can see in the lyrics that the minds of the musicians and the listener are being connected throughout the song. They begin as separate, come together, and then are disconnected again at the end. The ebb and flow of overlapping consciousness. And even after, there is still some vestige of the connection between the two as the listener keeps humming the hook after the song has finished.

This project began when I pulled an old guitar out of the rubble of a house I was staying in. It had been left, damaged and forgotten, and so I took it in and nursed it back to health. There was a small hole in the back which I covered with duct tape and I replaced the strings and got to strumming. I didn't want to learn actual guitar chords so I began with just feeling out the sounds. I think this contributes to the unique soundscape of the project, which is build upon a ground layer of wonky, made-up chords from an old rundown guitar which was able to sing again after such a long silence.

We are calling this project psychedelectric because we didn't really think it fit any genre. As a response, we have named it ourselves. This speaks to how 'out there' the lyrics are as well as the electronic instrumentation. There is nothing on this track that isn't either distorted or completely electronic. The meeting of real instruments and technology as well as using production software as an instrument feed into our sound. We think the sonic in Atomic Bionic Chronic Sonic is like nothing that's come before.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Purple Corporation's Do Watchya Do

More Purple Corporation News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer- Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires- Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary- Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music- more

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors- Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music- Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke- New Megadeth Album Update- more

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Paul Gilbert Releases 'Havin It' Video

Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

Deicide Announce North American Tour and Lineup Change

Singled Out: Purple Corporation's Do Watchya Do

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Soundgarden In The Studio For Superunknown Anniversary

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Dead Kennedys Announce Special 40th Anniversary Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.