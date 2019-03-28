Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

An Ozzy Osbourne fans has launched an online petition to have the Black Sabbath frontman knighted. The Change.org drive was initiated by a fan named Helen Maidiotis.

She wrote in the plea, "This petition is being launched in support of my ongoing campaign to Knight Ozzy Osbourne. This is the third attempt at gathering worldwide support through a petition for Mr Osbourne.

"I believe that with the world wide fan base he has this will make a huge impact on the final outcome of our nomination. So please sign today! Spread the word far and wide!!! We need to be heard loud and clear that this campaign is not over!

"For 5 decades Mr Osbourne has entertained the world with his music. He has worked tirelessly in bringing us the very best in entertainment from the days as the original front man for Black Sabbath in 1968, till the present day with his endless stamina, drive and commitment in the music business. " Read the rest here.





