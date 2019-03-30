The String Cheese Incident Release 'I Want You' Video

The String Cheese Incident have revealed a new single and music video for their latest track "I Want You". The song comes as the band continues to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The new track follows the release of their previous single "Bhangra Saanj" featuring Beats Antique, which they released earlier this year. Watch the new video here

Bill Nershi had this to say about the new track, "This song was inspired by feelings for my wife. She's been with me through thick and thin for 22 years and still brings out the best in me. The heartbeat of the track is the rhythm section of Keith on bass and Travis on drums who put down a beautiful foundation for the song.

"Thanks to our good friend Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters (congratulations on your recent Grammy award). Andy's slide guitar playing is always the most delicious ear-candy. Also a big thanks to our recording engineer Dros for his lush mix on this tune. I hope you enjoy it."?





Related Stories

The String Cheese Incident Release 'My One & Only' Video

More The String Cheese Incident News

Share this article



