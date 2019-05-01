Port Noir Release 'Flawless' Video

Swedish alt rockers Port Noir have released a music video for their brand new single "Flawless". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The New Routine".

The record will showcase a new musical direction from the band and is set to hit stores on May 10th under their new deal with InsideOutMusic. Check out the music video here.

The band had this to say about the track, "'Flawless' keeps the flag flying high in correlation with the rest of the album. An interesting combination of alternative rock and contemporary pop. Heavy riffs and groovy drumming buttered with catchy melodies that stick to your mind like glue. Enjoy!"





