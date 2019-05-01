Promoter Promises Woodstock 50 Festival Will Happen

(hennemusic) Woodstock 50 promoter Michael Lang has issued his first public comments on the status of the event following headlines confirming the loss of the event's financial partner.

On Monday, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live announced that they had pulled out of funding the 50th anniversary concert over concerns for "the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees", adding they "don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name" and that they have "decided to cancel the festival."

Lang, who promoted the legendary original 1969 event in upstate New York, issued a response to the headlines via social media. "We are committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture," writes Lang. "Although our financial partner is withdrawing , we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners.

"We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support. The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it's going to be a blast!"

Scheduled to run August 16-18 at Watkins Glen International, the 2019 edition is planning to once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes Robert Plant, Santana, Greta Van Fleet and original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more. Read more here.

