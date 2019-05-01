News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Promoter Promises Woodstock 50 Festival Will Happen

05-01-2019
Woodstock

(hennemusic) Woodstock 50 promoter Michael Lang has issued his first public comments on the status of the event following headlines confirming the loss of the event's financial partner.

On Monday, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live announced that they had pulled out of funding the 50th anniversary concert over concerns for "the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees", adding they "don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name" and that they have "decided to cancel the festival."

Lang, who promoted the legendary original 1969 event in upstate New York, issued a response to the headlines via social media. "We are committed to ensuring that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture," writes Lang. "Although our financial partner is withdrawing , we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners.

"We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support. The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it's going to be a blast!"

Scheduled to run August 16-18 at Watkins Glen International, the 2019 edition is planning to once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes Robert Plant, Santana, Greta Van Fleet and original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Promoter Promises Woodstock 50 Festival Will Happen

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Lana Del Rey Releases 'Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind'

More Woodstock News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update

Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

UFO To Continue Farewell Tour Following Paul Raymond's Death

Promoter Promises Woodstock 50 Festival Will Happen

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Dream Theater' Jordan Rudess' Wired For Madness Inspired New Book

Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

Violent Femmes Stream New Song Featuring Television's Tom Verlaine

Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour

Triumph In The Studio For Just A Game Anniversary

The Get Up Kids Streaming New Song 'Waking Up Alone'

Randy Bachman: Special Edition Coming To Blu-Ray

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Release 'Chauffeur's Daughter' Video

Neil Young To Release Archival 1973 Live Album Tuscaloosa

MTV VMAs Moving To New Jersey For First Time This Summer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.