Flamingods Release 'Paradise Drive' Video

Flamingods have released an animated music video for their track "Paradise Drive". The song comes from their new album "Levitation" which is hitting stores this Friday May 3rd.

The animated clip uses the album artwork created by Indonesian artist Ardneks and is brought to life by John Mark of Austin psychedelic rockers Mien & The Earlies. Watch it here

Mark had this to say, "I wanted something that looked like a modern day psychedelic cartoon, but mixed with some vintage, experimental footage to try and create a hybrid that looks part 60's and part now".





