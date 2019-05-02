Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack spoke about his recent attack by a stranger at a Los Angeles area coffee shop during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show.

Jack was sitting on the sidewalk patio of a Studio City coffee shop when the man, who was later arrested for battery and assault, allegedly attacked him. Osbourne recalled the incident during the interview.

He said, "I was drinking a coffee. It was nine in the morning. And I was just chatting with a friend, and, all of a sudden, a fist appeared in my face... I threw my coffee and swung a chair at him. He rattled off something, like, 'F--- you, M.F.ers' and all that. I was, like, 'All right.'

"And then a cop came. By that point, a 35-minute response time, which is reasonable... If he had stabbed me in the neck, I definitely would have been dead. And so, he had gone to another coffee shop.

"And by that point, I'd gotten in my car. I was, like, 'F***! I'm gonna get this guy.' And when the cop approached him, he took off running. And the cop comes jogging past me. He's, like, 'Do you want us to arrest him?' And I'm, like, 'What? Yes!' He then tried to stab a cop with a screwdriver.

"And at that point, about 400 police magically appeared in about three seconds. So I'm, like, 'Oh, they can get places quickly.' And then they tasered him, and he's in jail."

Jack was asked about the reports that the alleged attacked was homeless and he responded, "In this day and age, you can't make assumptions, but he appeared to be. He was pushing around a lime scooter with lots of bags on it. His aroma led me to believe he hadn't showered in a while." Check out the full interview here.





