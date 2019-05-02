Slash Releases 'Boulevard Of Broken Hearts' Live Video

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released a live performance video of "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", from a concert in London, UK this past February.

Directed by Dan Sturgess, the tune was shot during the band's February 20 show at the city's Eventim Apollo, which Slash recently confirmed was filmed for a future DVD release.

"London, that was a f***ing blast!," tweeted the guitarist after the concert. "I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"

"Thank you to all of our Dammily in the UK," posted bassist Todd Kerns the following day. "What an amazing time capped off with filming a dvd last night at the legendary Apollo in London. Can't wait til next time."

The London gig was the fourth and final UK date of the band's winter European tour in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream." Watch the video here.

