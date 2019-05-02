Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

A documentary about an MTV contest winner's 1984 Lost Weekend with rock legends Van Halen was premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The 14-minute long documentary short was made by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb and chronicles the contest winner Kurt Jefferis and his friend Tom Winnick's adventure in Detroit with the band in early April of 1984.

"You'll have no idea where you are, you'll have no idea where you're going, and probably, no memory of it after you go, but it'll be the whole weekend," said Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth in the promo for the MTV contest.

According to UCR, Jefferis looked back on the weekend and recalled, "I was in recovery and shock for many days afterwards. They were so friendly and entertaining, as huge as they are. ... It was the best time of my life."

He also said that the band "treated us like one of the guys and really paid attention to us." Check out the official video trailer for film and the original MTV video promo for contest featuring Roth here.





