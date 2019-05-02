News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

05-02-2019
Van Halen

A documentary about an MTV contest winner's 1984 Lost Weekend with rock legends Van Halen was premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The 14-minute long documentary short was made by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb and chronicles the contest winner Kurt Jefferis and his friend Tom Winnick's adventure in Detroit with the band in early April of 1984.

"You'll have no idea where you are, you'll have no idea where you're going, and probably, no memory of it after you go, but it'll be the whole weekend," said Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth in the promo for the MTV contest.

According to UCR, Jefferis looked back on the weekend and recalled, "I was in recovery and shock for many days afterwards. They were so friendly and entertaining, as huge as they are. ... It was the best time of my life."

He also said that the band "treated us like one of the guys and really paid attention to us." Check out the official video trailer for film and the original MTV video promo for contest featuring Roth here.


Related Stories


Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack- Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover- more

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

Slash Releases 'Boulevard Of Broken Hearts' Live Video

George Lynch Won't Be Rokken With Dokken At M3

Rolling Stones Expanding Rock And Roll Circus For Reissues

The Three Tremors Release 'Fly Or Die' Video

Specials Cofounder Neville Staple Streaming New Song

New Years Day Release American Psycho Inspired Video

A Pale Horse Named Death Launching North American Tour

The Vaughns Release 'Shout' Video

The Starting Line Doing Storytellers Shows For 20th Anniversary

Duane Morano Joined By Guest Stars On 80s Metal Inspired Album

Them Release 'As The Sage Burns' Video

Prog Rockers IZZ Share Promo Video For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.