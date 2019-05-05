News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tarja Turunen Streaming New Song 'Dead Promises'

05-05-2019
Tarja

Former Nightwish frontwoman Tarja Turunen has revealed a brand new song called "Dead Promises". A different version of the track, featuring guest vocals by Soilwork's Bjorn "Speed" Strid will be included on her forthcoming album.

Tarja will be releasing that new studio album, entitled "In The Raw" on August 30th. She had the following to say about the brand new song, (stream it here):

"I really like how the guitar sounds: in your face. If I'm singing powerfully, I need something powerful behind me so that I don't feel like I am left alone."

She also had this to say about the new album, "Gold, we think, is something polished and perfect, sophisticated, a luxury. But in its natural state, it's a raw element."

In The Raw Tracklisting:
1. "Dead Promises" Featuring Björn "Speed" Strid
2. "Goodbye Stranger" Featuring Cristina Scabbia
3. "Tears in Rain"
4. Railroads"
5. You And I"
6. "The Golden Chamber"
"Awaken"
"Loputon yö"
"Alchemy"
7. "Spirits of the Sea"
8. "Silent Masquerade" Featuring Tommy Karevik
9. "Serene"
10. "Shadow Play"


