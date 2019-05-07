News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

05-07-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a three-part episode of his online series The Roth Show. The sixth edition of the recently-relaunched project delivers Roth's rambling monologue, as heard in parts one ("Bad Bunny Pot Sex"), two ("Cannabis Cowboys on the Sushi Bar Trail"), and three ("You've been voted off the island").

The rocker has brought in his tattoo skin care company, Ink The Original, as a sponsor of the program; the product line preserves, protects and highlights tattoos while keeping them from fading.

A new Van Halen documentary, "Lost Weekend", recently premiered at New York's Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb, the 14-minute short film details the results of a 1984 MTV Lost Weekend with Van Halen contest that saw winner Kurt Jefferis' name drawn from more than 1 million entries to the music channel's promotion to have him and a friend hook up with the band for a pair of concerts at Cobo Hall in Detroit, MI on their "1984" world tour. Check out the podcast episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


