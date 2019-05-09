Cold Kingdom Release 'A New Disaster' Video

Minneapolis hard rockers Cold Kingdom has released the music video for their track "A New Disaster." The song is the debut single from their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on May 24th.

They had this to say, "The process we went through to create this album really pushed us to find the things we needed to address and talk about in these songs, because we didn't have a lot of time to waste.

"It ended up becoming the most adventurous thing we've ever done as a band. Every song comes from a very real and genuine place, and as a result we have a record that we're extremely proud of and excited to be playing live throughout 2019." Watch the video here.





