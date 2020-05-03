Cold Kingdom Release 'Devil In Me' EP

Cold Kingdom have released their brand new four-track "Devil in Me EP" that featured an unplugged version of the "Devil In Me," and a cover of the Foo Fighter's "Times Like These'.

Jason Michael explained why they decided to cover the Foo Fighters classic, "we really wanted to make sure it was a song we each felt on a personal level. Times Like These has a message of new beginnings, learning to accept what life gives you, and learning to love each other.

"With all the crazy things going on in the world right now, it's a refreshing reminder that things can always get better if you can change your perspective."

As for "Devil In Me", vocalist Elissa Marie explained the new version, "Like a bunch of the tunes off Into The Black Sky, 'Devil' really evolved as we went through the writing and preproduction process.

"We tried a bunch of things. Whole different verses...different arrangements...I think there might've even been a different chorus at one point." Check out the Foo Fighters cover below or stream the full EP here.:





