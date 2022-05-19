Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video

Minneapolis-based hard rockers Cold Kingdom have shared a black-and-white live performance-style music video for their brand new single "Agony".
The song is the second track that they have revealed from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album that they will be releasing at some point this summer.
Guitarist Evan Ogaard had this to say about the visual, "The video for 'Agony' is focused on black-and-white footage with a raw, performance-based feel to it.
He explains, "It utilizes the band performing the song in a small, enclosed space and includes full band shots as well as close-up shots of individual members.
"The room is completely dark save for a few spotlights and narrow beams of light all directed at the front of the band in order to enhance the feeling of claustrophobia and chaos."
