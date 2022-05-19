Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video

Photo courtesy SRO

Minneapolis-based hard rockers Cold Kingdom have shared a black-and-white live performance-style music video for their brand new single "Agony".

The song is the second track that they have revealed from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album that they will be releasing at some point this summer.

Guitarist Evan Ogaard had this to say about the visual, "The video for 'Agony' is focused on black-and-white footage with a raw, performance-based feel to it.

He explains, "It utilizes the band performing the song in a small, enclosed space and includes full band shots as well as close-up shots of individual members.

"The room is completely dark save for a few spotlights and narrow beams of light all directed at the front of the band in order to enhance the feeling of claustrophobia and chaos."

Related Stories

Cold Kingdom Release 'Devil In Me' EP

News > Cold Kingdom