Woodstock 50 Promoter Files Injunction After Investors Back Out

(hennemusic) Woodstock 50 promoter Michael Lang and his team have filed an injunction against Dentsu Aegis over the company's efforts to remove their financial backing of the event.

According to a detailed report by Rolling Stone, organizers have approached the Supreme Court of the State of New York to review the actions of Dentsu related to their contracted involvement in the festival following an April 29 public statement by the company that it had "decided to cancel the festival" over concerns for "the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees."

The Woodstock 50 petition claims that Dentsu had no legal right to cancel the event on their own, as organizers request the company be ordered to return $17.8 million to the festival's bank account and resume active participation in the event as allegedly contracted. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

