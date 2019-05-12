News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Moody Blues' John Lodge Taking 10,000 Light Years To Sea

05-12-2019
John Lodge

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be brining his "10,000 Light Years" solo concert to the "Rock & Romance" Cruise, next February.

Lodge will appear with his 10,000 Light Years Band to perform classic Moody Blues songs as well as track from his solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago.

The group will feature his long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello), and the "all-American band sizzled on the solo tracks and Moodies' masterpieces," on their recent tour (North Coast Voice).


