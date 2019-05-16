News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

05-16-2019
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton performed the 1984 Prince classic, "Purple Rain", during the first of three shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this week and video of the performance has been shared online.

According to Rolling Stone, the May 13 event was not only the first time that Clapton has played the song in concert, but the first time he's done a Prince cover of any sort.

The guitarist delivered "Purple Rain" as the opening night's finale in London, a show that began with "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" as a tribute to the late Doris Day on the day of her passing at the age of 97, and included a rare electric version of "Layla."

Clapton is playing two more shows at the Royal Albert Hall this week before going to Germany and Austria for a quick run of gigs next month. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years

Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video

Eric Clapton's 'Life In 12 Bars' Nominated For Grammy

Eric Clapton Releases Animated 'Home For The Holidays' Video

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion- KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour- Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires- Experience Hendrix- more

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey- Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'- more

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5- Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date- Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity

Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Bad Company In The Studio For 45th Debut Anniversary

Bobby Rush Announces New Album 'Top Of The Blues'

Singled Out: Nowhere Nation's Omicron

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

Experience Hendrix Tour Fall Leg Announced

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.