The Melvins And Redd Kross Announce U.S. Tour

05-17-2019
Melvins

The Melvins have announced that they will launching a 10-week U.S. tour later this year that will also feature Redd Kross and Sweden's Sh*tKid. Redd Kross.

The tour is set to launch on September 3rd in San Diego, CA at the Casbah and will be wrapping up on November 5th in Las Vegas, NV at The Bunkhouse Saloon.

The Melvins Steven McDonald is also a member of Redd Kross and for the trek his bandmate Dale Crover will also be pulling double duty on drums for both bands. See the dates below:

September 3 San Diego, CA Casbah
September 4 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
September 5 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
September 7 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver
September 8 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
September 10 Eugene, OR Wow Hall
September 11 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge
September 13 Seattle, WA Neumo's
September 14 Seattle, WA Neumo's
September 15 Spokane, WA The Big Dipper
September 16 Missoula, MT Top Hat Lounge
September 17 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
September 19 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 20 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
September 22 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar
September 23 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
September 24 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
September 25 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
September 26 Chicago, IL Metro
September 27 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room
September 28 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
September 30 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
October 1 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme
October 2 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
October 3 Detroit, MI El Club
October 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
October 5 Pittsburgh, PA Red Theatre
October 7 Syracuse, NY Wescott Theatre
October 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
October 9 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
October 10 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
October 11 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony
October 12 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
October 13 Baltimore, MD Otto Bar
October 15 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
October 16 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
October 17 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
October 18 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
October 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn
October 21 Orlando, FL The Social
October 22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Rom
October 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
October 25 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 26 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks
October 27 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon
October 28 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Studio
October 29 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
October 30 Austin, TX Mohawk
October 31 Dallas, TX Trees
November 3 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
November 4 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
November 5 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon


