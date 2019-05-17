The Melvins And Redd Kross Announce U.S. Tour

The Melvins have announced that they will launching a 10-week U.S. tour later this year that will also feature Redd Kross and Sweden's Sh*tKid. Redd Kross.

The tour is set to launch on September 3rd in San Diego, CA at the Casbah and will be wrapping up on November 5th in Las Vegas, NV at The Bunkhouse Saloon.

The Melvins Steven McDonald is also a member of Redd Kross and for the trek his bandmate Dale Crover will also be pulling double duty on drums for both bands. See the dates below:

September 3 San Diego, CA Casbah

September 4 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

September 5 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

September 7 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

September 8 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

September 10 Eugene, OR Wow Hall

September 11 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

September 13 Seattle, WA Neumo's

September 14 Seattle, WA Neumo's

September 15 Spokane, WA The Big Dipper

September 16 Missoula, MT Top Hat Lounge

September 17 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

September 19 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 20 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

September 22 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar

September 23 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

September 24 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

September 25 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

September 26 Chicago, IL Metro

September 27 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

September 28 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

September 30 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

October 1 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme

October 2 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

October 3 Detroit, MI El Club

October 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

October 5 Pittsburgh, PA Red Theatre

October 7 Syracuse, NY Wescott Theatre

October 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 9 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

October 10 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

October 11 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

October 12 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

October 13 Baltimore, MD Otto Bar

October 15 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

October 16 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

October 17 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

October 18 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

October 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn

October 21 Orlando, FL The Social

October 22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Rom

October 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

October 25 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 26 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks

October 27 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon

October 28 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Studio

October 29 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 30 Austin, TX Mohawk

October 31 Dallas, TX Trees

November 3 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

November 4 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

November 5 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon





