Singled Out: The NorthmeN's Forevermore

05-19-2019
The NorthmeN

The NorthmeN recently released a music video for their new single "Forevermore" and hit the road for a spring tour. To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Forevermore" is really the genesis of our prominent writing process. It was kind of the first time we discovered our identity as songwriters. With other songs before- it was kind of like feeling our way in the dark. We had riffs. We had some really vague and general concepts. We experimented with different techniques for completing half-written songs- but this was the first time we really broke it down to what it is today. It was like, we had the main rhythm and our own signature style of riffing all ready to go, and we just took a moment and thought about how we could make it the best version of itself. We didn't want to ruin it or over complicate it. It was the first time that we really put a song through the gauntlet of criticism. The Crucible. The band is also a "pseudo-council", and every idea gets tried and tested, and then judged accordingly - "is it best for the song as a whole???" Whatever the answer- it goes from there.

Forevermore had the potential to be a wild array of colorful melodies, dueling guitar solos, and just an outright overindulgent outro. But, in the end, we knew we didn't want all the colors to mix together to be brown. We thought we had a deeply, emotionally melodic song that could grab any audience while upholding the integrity of our style simultaneously.

As for the lyrics, we were lucky enough to have those fit in without much ado. We felt they had the right balance of allegory alongside a kind of character storyline to have depth and meaning, but also not be too abstract or vague. We have found that it is very relatable amongst both fans and band members. It holds its own meaning to each of us- and we're thrilled to hear that every listener has their own interpretation. That is precisely what we wanted. A song for everyone that needs it. We only hope that it has the same effect on a massive scale.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and see the band's current tour dates right here!


Related Stories


