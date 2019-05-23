Massive Woodstock Box Set Coming To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) A massive 38-disc box set will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock festival this summer. Due August 2, the 432-track "Woodstock - Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive" includes a near-complete reconstruction of the legendary event, with every artist performance from the festival included in chronological order.



Produced by Andy Zax and Steve Woolard and limited to 1,969 individually numbered copies, the collection delivers 267 previously-unreleased audio tracks and almost 36 hours of music in total.



Presented in a screen-printed plywood box with canvas insert inspired by the Woodstock stage set up, the package also includes a Blu-ray copy of the Woodstock film, a replica of the original program, a guitar strap, two Woodstock posters, a reprint of a diary written by an attendee during the festival, two 8x10 prints from legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz, and essays by Zax, music journalist Jesse Jarnow, and rock critic Ellen Sander. Also included is a copy of "Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music", a comprehensive new hardbound book about the event written by Michael Lang, one of the festival's co-creators.



Ahead of the archive's arrival, two new packages will be issued on June 28: the 10CD "Woodstock - Back To The Garden - 50th Anniversary Experience" and the 3CD/5LP "Woodstock - Back To The Garden - 50th Anniversary Collection. Read more here.

