Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

(hennemusic) Sharon Osbourne shared an update on the ongoing health issues facing Ozzy Osbourne during a May 23 appearance on UK television. The iconic rocker was hospitalized earlier this year and, while recovering at home, he sustained an injury that required surgery

and led to the cancellation of his entire 2019 live schedule.

"Ozzy's had a really tough year, really," Sharon explained on the daytime talk show Loose Women. "It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalized, came out and was well on the road to recovery, and he gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo for his... and on the way back, he tripped up on the carpet that was under our bed and fell against the corner of the night table, which is made of mirror glass.

"A few years ago, he was in a motorbike accident and he had to have metal rods put in his body, and the accident moved all the metal rods and the bones they were screwed into all splintered. Then he had trouble with his neck and they had to do two operations on him and he's in recovery now, thank goodness. But every day he has to work with a physiotherapist."

While Ozzy recently announced rescheduled farewell tour dates in the UK and Europe for early next year, Sharon explains he's itching to return to the concert stage.

"He's not good at being at home," she said. "He wants to be back on the road, back on his tour, back with his band, and he's pining. Really, the challenge is not his injuries, it's his state of mind to keep him positive and working."

Given Ozzy's history of addiction, Sharon added that he's using cannabidiol - a cannabis extract - to help manage pain during his lengthy recovery this year. "Now for pain, he has that CBD, whatever it's called, and he's dealing with it that way," she confirmed.



Last month, Ozzy announced a series of rescheduled North American shows as part of his "No More Tours 2" series, with those to begin in May of 2020. Watch the interview with Sharon here.

