Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me The Stash recently released their brand new single "Run Into Me" and to celebrate we asked lead singer Christian Evanko to tell us a little bit about the song. Here is the story: Run into me is a comeback song. The few years leading up to the birth of The Stash I was in a terrible place. I was, for lack of a better term, at an all time low. I had done things I wasn't proud of, and lost the one thing I had been chasing my whole life. When I was 19 I was in a band that got signed, and we really thought that was going to be it. But quickly into the process I started to see everything change. We had become less inspired, we had blown press opportunity's out of sheer laziness, and I felt I was all alone surrounded by people who I thought wanted the same thing as badly as me. To lose that at such a young age hurt terribly, and I almost didn't recover. I actually didn't really play much music at all those first 6 months after my old band separated. But, there was still something in me, a fire I felt deep down that hadn't burnt out. From here is where I started to pull myself back up again. The line "Trying to forget what I saw in your eyes" from "Run Into Me" is about seeing my grandparents and feeling like I was wasting my twenties living in the wake of failure, rather than pulling myself back up out of hard times, something I've always seen my family do. I hated feeling like that, and I feel that once my perspective had changed is when the song writing process began to pick up again. "Run Into Me" is a song about realizing that there will be pitfalls, and that not everything is going to go according to plan. But, if you can manage to keep a positive outlook, and soldier on, you can get back on your feet, and take steps towards achieving your goals. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

