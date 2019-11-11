Dio's 'Holy Diver' A 'Perfect Album' Says Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was one of the big stars that took part in this year's Bowl For Ronnie event and he reflected on the impact that Dio's classic album "Holy Diver" had on him.

The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show caught up with Grohl on the red carpet of last Thursday's event to raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Out And Shout Cancer fund and was asked about Dio's influence on him.

Dave responded, "Well, 'Holy Diver' is one of the best f***ing albums of all time. When I listen to records, I don't just listen to the vocals; I don't just listen to the drums, I listen to it as a whole. But an album like that, that's kind of the perfect record.

Vinny Appice's playing on that f***ing album is insane. As a drummer, I listen to that record and it's, like, I don't know if it's composition or if that sh*t was just coming off the top of his head, but as a drummer, that album is incredibly inspiring and influential. The simplicity of something like that. That's one of the things I've always loved about Dio's music, it's not overly complicated or orchestrated; it's a sum of a few very simple parts, and it's powerful.

"And I f***ing grew up with that sh*t. I remember being 13 or 14 years old and seeing 'Stand Up And Shout' live on 'Don Kirshner's Rock Concert' on Friday night.

"And it makes you want to become a musician. You see something like that and it's so moving and inspiring that you're, like, 'Oh my God! That's what I wanna do for the rest of my life.' It did that to me." Watch video of Dave's comments below:





