Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy

William Lee | 11-13-2019

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says that the good parts of being in the band were far better than the bad, and the experience only became negative towards the end of his time with the group after their manager died.

Hagar spent a decade with the group initially and he was asked recently if the "good outweigh the bad?" He here, "Of course. The good was a million times better than the bad.

The bad was such a short, one-year thing that when it went bad, it was just, like, [baffled]: 'What just happened?' What did happen? Well, our manager, Ed Leffler, God rest his soul, died. And the music started suffering because we were arguing.

"It was like: 'F***, this is way too hard.' I told my wife: 'I want out of this band, but I can't quit because I love it too much, it's too important.' And I hung on until they threw me out."


