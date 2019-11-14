Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury

Ozzy Osbourne was told he was only bruised at the first hospital he went to following a fall earlier this year, but the second hospital he visited found that he suffered much more serious injuries.

The legendary metal vocalist was forced to postpone all of his No More Tours 2 dates this year to recover from the fall in his home and his wife Sharon discussed the incident and the misdiagnosis by the first hospital in a new interview with The Sun.

She recalled, "It was so quick and he was so sleepy that he didn't instinctively put his hands out to break the fall. So he then hit his head again, on the corner of our bed, which has a metal frame. I saw it happen but I couldn't get to him in time."

Sharon then shared that Ozzy was told by the first hospital that he went to following the fall that "he was just 'badly bruised' and they sent us home. I was thinking, 'This is f***ing insane.' He couldn't move his arms and he was in agony.

"By that time, it was 3 a.m. and they've got all the usual drunks in there, the car accidents, people everywhere. It was dreadful and they couldn't give a damn."

Knowing that something was not right with that diagnosis, Sharon took Ozzy to a different hospital where they discovered via an MRI that the fall had caused some metal bolts to become dislodged. The bolt came from a surgery to reconstruct his collarbone after an ATV accident in 2003. They also discovered that his spinal cord has been compressed.

He explained, "They fixed the collarbone straight away but his spinal cord was so inflamed they had to wait a week to do an operation. He was in surgery for five hours and afterwards they told us it would take him a year to recover.

"It's terrifying when you see somebody you love so incapacitated. They can't do a thing, and you're so engulfed with fear that you can't think clearly. So we didn't do any research or ask the right questions.

"Now, certain doctors say, 'Well, maybe he shouldn't have had this operation and...' Oh, it's a nightmare. Every doctor seems to have a different opinion."





