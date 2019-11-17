.

Ozzy Closer Than Ever To The Osbournes Reboot

William Lee | 11-17-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly says the family is as closest as they have even been to accepting an offer to do a reboot of their hit reality show "The Osbournes".

Kelly told People Magazine that they get constant offers to do the show again and that there is one currently on the table that is the closest they have come to accepting but they have not yet decided to do so. She revealed, "I'm not joking, every single year about every three months or so, someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying, 'no.' It keeps coming around

"Right now there's another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we've ever come to accepting one, but whether that will happen or not, I don't know."

In a follow-up question she was asked why the family has turned down previous offers. She responded, We've got other people to think about. My brother's got three kids. Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were?"


Related Stories


Ozzy Closer Than Ever To The Osbournes Reboot

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Marilyn Manson For American Tour

Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Streams New Song Featuring Guns N' Roses Star

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Brand New Song

Ozzy Osbourne Feared Death From Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Has Pondered Doing Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Album In January

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Closer Than Ever To The Osbournes Reboot- Robert Plant Has 40 Ideas Already For Next Recording- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song- The Offspring - more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Closer Than Ever To The Osbournes Reboot

Robert Plant Has 40 Ideas Already For Next Recording

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Surprise Releases New Song

The Offspring Finish Long-Awaited New Album

New Years Day Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Hollywood Undead Deliver 'Time Bomb' And Announce Album

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Goodbye Divinity' Video

Mob Rules Take On Amon Amarth's 'Raven's Flight'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.