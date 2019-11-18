Chase Engel and the Night Shift Release 'Lost' Video

Chase Engel and the Night Shift have released a brand new video for their song "Lost." The track comes from their recently released self-titled EP that was produced by Tesla star Brian Wheat.

Chase had this to say about the new visual, . "This was the first music video we shot for the EP. It was also the first time we really tried to showcase what we look like at a live show. For us we felt like everything was riding on this video.

"Brian knew a little bit about what we were doing with our show but not a lot. So with this being the first official thing we sent him it had to be awesome. It wasn't until after he seen this video that he said OK I think we've got something here.

"We actually shut the entire video three separate times over the course of about a year until we got the video to where we wanted it and in the end it was worth it!" Watch the video here.





