Chase Engel and the Night Shift Release 'Lost' Video

K. Wiggins | 11-18-2019

Chase Engel

Chase Engel and the Night Shift have released a brand new video for their song "Lost." The track comes from their recently released self-titled EP that was produced by Tesla star Brian Wheat.

Chase had this to say about the new visual, . "This was the first music video we shot for the EP. It was also the first time we really tried to showcase what we look like at a live show. For us we felt like everything was riding on this video.

"Brian knew a little bit about what we were doing with our show but not a lot. So with this being the first official thing we sent him it had to be awesome. It wasn't until after he seen this video that he said OK I think we've got something here.

"We actually shut the entire video three separate times over the course of about a year until we got the video to where we wanted it and in the end it was worth it!" Watch the video here.


Chase Engel and the Night Shift Release 'Lost' Video

