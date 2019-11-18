Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized

Eddie Van Halen was reportedly hospitalized due to complications from cancer treatment was released on Sunday, according to a report from gossip site TMZ.

They have published a report that states, "Sources close to the legendary guitarist tell TMZ he was admitted to the hospital last week with intestinal issues and abdominal pain.

"We're told both were the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie is taking to battle throat cancer. He was released Sunday and we're told he's doing fine now."





Related Stories

Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy

Van Halen Was A Culture Shock For Sammy

Van Halen's Label Wanted Band To Change Name

Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth

Sammy Hagar Has Tried To Reach Out To Van Halen Brothers

Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album

Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Van Halen Release Box Set Video

More Van Halen News



