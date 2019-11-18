Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized
Eddie Van Halen was reportedly hospitalized due to complications from cancer treatment was released on Sunday, according to a report from gossip site TMZ.
They have published a report that states, "Sources close to the legendary guitarist tell TMZ he was admitted to the hospital last week with intestinal issues and abdominal pain.
"We're told both were the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie is taking to battle throat cancer. He was released Sunday and we're told he's doing fine now."
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized
Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy
Van Halen Was A Culture Shock For Sammy
Van Halen's Label Wanted Band To Change Name
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub
Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar Has Tried To Reach Out To Van Halen Brothers
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album
Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert
Van Halen Release Box Set Video