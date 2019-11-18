.

Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized

William Lee | 11-18-2019

Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen was reportedly hospitalized due to complications from cancer treatment was released on Sunday, according to a report from gossip site TMZ.

They have published a report that states, "Sources close to the legendary guitarist tell TMZ he was admitted to the hospital last week with intestinal issues and abdominal pain.

"We're told both were the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie is taking to battle throat cancer. He was released Sunday and we're told he's doing fine now."


