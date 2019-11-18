Ozzy Osbourne To Rock The AMAs

Ozzy Osbourne is set to return to the stage later this month for a special live television performance at the American Music Awards, according to Billboard.

The metal legend will be on hand to perform his duet with Post Malone "Take What You Want" along with Travis Scott and Andrew Watt during the broadcast on November 24th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The track appears on Malone's chart topping album "Hollywood's Bleeding" and introduced Ozzy to producer Watt who teamed up with the former Black Sabbath frontman for his forthcoming album "Ordinary Man," which is set to be released early next year.

Ozzy shared the first track from the effort, "Under The Graveyard" earlier this month. The album features Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, and Watt on the guitar.





