Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans

K. Wiggins | 11-20-2019

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has shared a mysterious invitation to fans that is believed to be the premiere of a brand-new track this Friday, November 22nd.

Ozzy shared an image of a post card on his official website and social media that reads "You're Invited- Join Me This Friday 11/22 - Midnight You'll be joining STRAIGHT TO HELL"

Click on the image brings up a new screen that allows fans to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music what some are speculation will be a new song called "Straight To Hell" that will appear on Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man", which will be released early next year.

Ozzy surprised fans earlier this month with the release of the first single from the record called "Under The Graveyard". See the postcard here.


