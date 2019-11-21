Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Nomination

(hennemusic) Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has received a posthumous nomination for the 2020 Grammy Awards for his self-titled compilation.

The team that put together the late Soundgarden rocker's self-tilted 2018 compilation has been recognized in the Best Recording Package category, highlighting the work of Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix; the project presents material from Cornell's extensive career as a solo artist and work with Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave.

The set will compete for honors alongside packages delivering the music of Voces Del Bullerengue (Anonimas & Resilientes"), The Muddy Basin Ramblers ("Hold That Tiger"), Bon Iver ("I, I") and Intellexual ("Intellexual").

"Thank you to The Recording Academy for honoring the life and legacy of Chris Cornell - he would be so proud!," says Vicky Cornell. "Thank you to those who's love helped make this such a special record and package. Special thanks to Jeff Ament and Ume - our children and I are so grateful to you for your passion and dedication. Huge thank you to all his fans- this was made for you!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





