.

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

Michael Angulia | 11-22-2019

Bad Company

AXS TV has shared a preview clip of an interview with Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers on this week's episode of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's Life On The Road.

The episode will be broadcast this Sunday night and features a conversation with Rodgers and in the preview clip the singer explains how the band landed a deal with Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant.

Rodgers said, "We decided we needed strong management, so I said to myself, 'Well, the biggest band in world is Led Zeppelin. Who manages them?'

"So I got in touch with Peter Grant - I can't believe I did that, and I said, 'I come with a band, Peter and we call ourselves Bad Company.' He goes, 'Oh, Bad Company? I don't know about that!"

The frontman then explains that Grant agreed to see the band rehearse but never showed up, but as they were putting away their gear Grant walked in and told them, "I was listening outside - I like what you guys do."

"That's the way he was, he was a very mysterious man, but he decided he was going to take us on," said Rodgers who then revealed that they did a handshake deal right there. Watch the clip below:


