Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

Run With The Pack album art

The 45th anniversary of Bad Company's "Run With The Pack" album is being celebrated by syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had the following to say about the episode, "Last episode we learned that Bad Company lead singer/songwriter Paul Rodgers, guitarist/songwriter Mick Ralphs, and drummer Simon Kirke all agreed that being the first band signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song label, as well as sharing management with them, was advantageous in the immediate popularity of their 1974 debut as well as the 1975 follow up, Straight Shooter.

"However, the expectations for this "supergroup", containing Rodgers and Kirke from Free and Ralphs from Mott The Hoople, were exceedingly high for Run With the Pack in 1976 which included 'Silver, Blue And Gold', 'Honey Child', and 'Runnin' With The Pack'; Burning Sky in 1977, and the hit album Desolation Angels two years later.

"Included in this classic rock interview is a funny, touching tribute to Bad Company bass player Boz Burrell." Stream the episode here.

