.

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 02-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Run With The Pack album art
Run With The Pack album art

The 45th anniversary of Bad Company's "Run With The Pack" album is being celebrated by syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had the following to say about the episode, "Last episode we learned that Bad Company lead singer/songwriter Paul Rodgers, guitarist/songwriter Mick Ralphs, and drummer Simon Kirke all agreed that being the first band signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song label, as well as sharing management with them, was advantageous in the immediate popularity of their 1974 debut as well as the 1975 follow up, Straight Shooter.

"However, the expectations for this "supergroup", containing Rodgers and Kirke from Free and Ralphs from Mott The Hoople, were exceedingly high for Run With the Pack in 1976 which included 'Silver, Blue And Gold', 'Honey Child', and 'Runnin' With The Pack'; Burning Sky in 1977, and the hit album Desolation Angels two years later.

"Included in this classic rock interview is a funny, touching tribute to Bad Company bass player Boz Burrell." Stream the episode here.


Related Stories


Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66 2020 In Review

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' Anniversary

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

Bad Company Swan Song Years Box Set Announced

Bad Company In The Studio For 45th Debut Anniversary

Bad Company In The Studio For Desolation Angels Anniversary

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

News > Bad Company

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special- Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight- Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Foo Fighters Share The Music Behind The Music of Medicine At Midnight

Death From Above 1979 Return With 'One + One'

Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Run With The Pack' Anniversary

Evile Reveal Video For 'Hell Unleashed' And Announce Album

Cherie Currie Delivers 'Rock & Roll Oblivion' Isolation Video

The Gypsy Pistoleros Get 'Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'