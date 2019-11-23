Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Live Appearance

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne joined Post Malone for their collaboration, "Take What You Want", during a November 21 show at The Forum in Los Angeles and video of the performance has been shared online.

The appearance marked Osbourne's first performance in almost a year, as he spent most of 2019 recovering from a series of health issues that included surgery after the rocker fell at home.

Malone issued "Take What You Want" - featuring Osbourne and Travis Scott - in September as a single from his new album "Hollywood's Bleeding", which debuted atop the US Billboard 200.

Osbourne, Malone and Scott will team up to perform the track this weekend at the 2019 American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch the performance from this week here.

