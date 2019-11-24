MOBS Release 'Big World' Video

Melbourne, Australia's MOBS have released a music video for their new single "Big World", the track has been added to leading digital music retailers.

Lead singer Jordan Clarey had this to say about the song and visual, "Big world is all about no matter how bad a situation can be there's always something better on the horizon.

"We wanted to show case Melbourne's skyline as it is our home that we all love. On top of the visual aspect of the skyline and being on a rooftop, we wanted to emphasis the feeling of being small in a big world.

"A reference to the movie the song is written about but also showing that together we can go up against all odds." Watch the video here.





