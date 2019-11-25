.

Ozzy Osbourne Performs At The AMAs

William Lee | 11-25-2019

Ozzy Osbourne

As expected, Ozzy Osbourne made a special appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night from Los Angeles, joining Post Malone on stage during the televised event.

The former Black Sabbath frontman helped Malone perform their duet "Take What You Want" along with Travis Scott during the show, spending most of his time on a throne.

After Ozzy made the track with Malone, he teamed up with producer Andrew Watt to make a new studio album of his own. "Ordinary Man," which is set to be released early next year and features Watt on guitar, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on bass, and Red Hot Chili Pepper Chad Smith on drums.

Two tracks have already been revealed from the album, "Under the Graveyard" and "Straight To Hell," which features GNR legend Slash on guitar.

Ozzy had previous said the following about the making of the album, "Duff and Chad came in, and we would go in and jam during the day, and I would go work out the songs in the evenings.

"I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going, 'I haven't got the f***ing strength.' But Andrew pulled it out of me. I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."

Pop newsroom tweeted video of the AMAs performance. Watch it here


