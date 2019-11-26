Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced a one-time only concert to celebrate the musical life of his friend and Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, who passed away last month at the age of 80.

"Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker" will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

According to a press release, the set list for the concert "will look to honor Baker's lifetime in music and will, of course, include Clapton and Baker's work together in Cream and Blind Faith."

Forthcoming announcements will detail the artist line-up for the event, which will benefit Leonard Cheshire, a charity close to the Baker family that supports people living with disabilities. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





