Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Bruce Henne | 11-26-2019

Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced a one-time only concert to celebrate the musical life of his friend and Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, who passed away last month at the age of 80.

"Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker" will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

According to a press release, the set list for the concert "will look to honor Baker's lifetime in music and will, of course, include Clapton and Baker's work together in Cream and Blind Faith."

Forthcoming announcements will detail the artist line-up for the event, which will benefit Leonard Cheshire, a charity close to the Baker family that supports people living with disabilities. Read more here.

