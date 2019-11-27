.

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thanksgiving Playlist

Michael Angulia | 11-27-2019

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has decided to share Thanksgiving with fans by putting together his own Spotify playlist of favorite songs from the holiday.

The 32 track list includes his two latest singles "Under The Graveyard" and "Straight To Hell", as well as past songs like his cover of the Beatles classic "In My Life", "Thank God For The Bomb," "Dreamer", "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "I Love You All", plus some Black Sabbath era tracks "After Forever," "Sweet Leaf" and "Rat Salad".

Ozzy also included some favorites from other artists like Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here", Brian Wilson's "Roll Plymouth Rock", AC/DC's "Can I Sit Next To You Girl," John Lennon's "Cold Turkey", Megadeth's "Good Mourning /Black Friday", Thin Lizzy's "Dedication", The Hellacopters' "By The Grace Of God," Sly and the Family Stone's "Thank You", the Scorpions' "You Give Me All I Need", The Ramones' "We're A Happy Family," Led Zeppelin's "Thank You" and more. See the playlist below:


